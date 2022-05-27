Services for Jimmy Montalbo, 77, of Buckholts will be 10 a.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hope Lutheran Memorial Park in Buckholts.
Mr. Montalbo died Sunday, May 22, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 27, 1944, in Laredo to Adolfo and Catarina Martinez Montalbo. He was a welder for BNSF railroad.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Silvia Narvaez.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Ann Montalbo and Gerry Ulicnik, both of Buckholts; a brother, Valentino Montalbo of Buckholts; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.