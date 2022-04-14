Doris (Mierzwik) Graham
Funeral services for Doris (Mierzwik) Graham, 100, of Belton, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation 5-7 PM Friday evening at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Graham died Monday, April 11, 2022 in a Harker Heights Hospital.
Mrs. Graham was born January 29, 1922 in the Willow Springs Community of Bell County, the daughter of Henry Sylvester Mierzwik and Ruby Dee (Jackson) Mierzwik. She married William Lee Graham, June 3, 1939 in Killeen, together they ran the family farm. She was a quilter, and head of quilting at the Belton Senior Center. She was a member of the Heart of Texas Square Dancers, Chisholm Trail Good Sam’s Club and Farm Bureau. She served on the membership board of the Belton Senior Center. She was a long time member of Miller Heights Baptist Church.
Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her husband, one daughter, Theda O’Neal and one granddaughter, Susie Goff.
Survivors include one son Jim Graham of Belton, one daughter Patsy Cofer of Temple and sister Nelda Hopson; five grandchildren including Sheila Bass, Sherry Smith, Amanda Wisnieski and Andrew Graham; three great grandchildren Erica Boyd, Nathanial Bass, and Piper Wisnieski and four great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Belton Senior Center.
Paid Obituary