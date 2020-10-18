Linda “Elaine” Puett Tomlin went to the loving arms of Jesus on October 7, 2020.
Elaine was born in Temple on October 11, 1938 to William Andrew “Bill” Puett, Sr. and Martha Jane McKinley Puett. Elaine attended schools in Temple and graduated from Temple High School in 1956.
Elaine helped open the HEB store on 25th & Adams where she worked for 10 years. She was Vice President of Texas Bank & Trust for 17 years. Elaine retired from Scott & White Hospital after 25 years as a Cashier/Insurance Clerk in the Clinic lobby. Elaine always said that God put her there so that she could minister to patients. Her ready smile and comforting spirit helped calm scared and anxious patients. She made lasting friendships from all over the U.S. and Mexico. She retired in December 2012.
Her favorite moments in life were spending time with her family and reading books. She leaves behind her husband Lynn Tomlin to whom she was married 55 years; daughter Cynthia “Cindy” Pugh and husband Tom of Morgans Point, TX; daughter Rebecca Sue “Becky” Beechem and husband Donny of Durango, TX; son Jerry Don “JD” Tomlin and wife Heather of Frisco, TX; 7 grandchildren: John Randall Perry, Meagan Petter Bernard, Jake Petter, Brittainy Tomlin Lykins, Brooke Tomlin, Brandon Tomlin and Bethany Tomlin; 4 great-grandchildren and 2 nieces and 2 nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents Bill and Martha Jane Puett, and her brother, Bill Puett, Jr.. Her body was cremated. Visitation will be October 23rd 5:00-7:00PM at Wildwood Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at Wildwood Baptist Church of Temple on Saturday, October 24th at 11:00AM where she was a member. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church, the American Cancer Society, or to the designation of one’s choice.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
