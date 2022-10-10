Services for Judy Kay Young, 74, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Gary Baxley officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Ms. Young died Saturday, Oct. 8, at a Belton living center.
She was born April 12, 1948, in Temple to Frances Lorene Northen and Ira Benton Young Sr. She graduated from Temple High School and Temple College. She received a bachelor’s degree in English and speech from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and a master’s degree in speech pathology and audiology from Baylor University. She lived in Austin, Dallas, Waco, Georgetown, Round Rock and Enterprise, Ala., before returning to Temple four years ago. She attended First Baptist Church in Belton.
Survivors include a brother, Ira B. Young Jr. of Temple.