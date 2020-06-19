CAMERON — Services for Robert Herrington “Bob” Glenn Jr., 81, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Little River Cemetery near Jones Prairie.
Mr. Glenn died Tuesday, June 16, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Milam County to Robert Herrington and Mary Eleanor Jones Glenn. He married Patricia Lynn Bowley on Dec. 23, 1960. He was a retired pastor of New Beginnings Full Gospel Church in Cameron, and he had worked as a self-employed carpenter. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War era.
He was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Glenn III.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Michelle Vance of Aransas Pass; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.