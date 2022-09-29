Carol Bernice Sebek Chervenka
Services for Carol Bernice Sebek Chervenka, 72, of Rogers will be at 10am Saturday, October 1 with the Rev. Brad Herridge and the Rev. Larry Zabcik officiating.
Ms. Chervenka was born on May 1, 1950, in Temple to Joe Sebek and Bernice Marek Sebek. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1968. She married the love of her life Johnny L. Chervenka, Jr. on February 14, 1970. He preceded her in death September 11, 2019.
Carol operated a gift shop in Rogers and then worked for First State Bank in Rogers and Buckholts State Bank. She was member of SPJST Lodge No. 24 Cyclone, where she held various offices and served as the youth club leader. She was also a member of Ocker Brethren Church, serving as the nursery attendant, toddler Sunday school teacher, and with the Christian Sisters.
Carol was a gifted seamstress. At the age of 18 she taught herself how to sew. She made the twirling uniforms for Rogers, several wedding dresses to include, her own, each of her sister-in-laws dresses, and her daughter-in-law’s dress as well. She also made many bridesmaid dresses and did alterations on things when people needed her to.
Carol loved her children, and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She enjoyed outings to Sea World, San Antonio, the zoo, the beach, parades, and, of course, out to the pasture to see their cows. She was ready to go anywhere they wanted to go. She also enjoyed teaching them to sew, quilt, scrapbook, and craft. She looked forward to their visits to her craft shed. But her favorite pastime was being their biggest fan, watching all of their sporting events, school, and club activities.
Carol also enjoyed time to herself. She liked quilting and working on sewing projects. Her favorite thing to watch was football, specifically the Kansas City Chiefs, Hallmark shows, and Yellowstone. She also delighted in her plants. She loved taking trips to the garden centers and nurseries and spent many hours tending to her flowers, plants, and succulents.
Ms. Chervenka died Thursday, September 22 at her residence.
She is survived by her son, John Paul Chervenka and wife Jennifer of Rogers; her daughter Tracey Chervenka and Jerome Stowers of Temple; three brothers David Sebek and wife Lisa of Red Ranger, Mark Sebek and wife Valerie of Rogers, and Ryan Sebek and wife Stacie of Red Ranger; and eight grandchildren Sarah Stowers, Jessica Chervenka, Jacelyn Chervenka, Anabelle Denise, Joanna Chervenka, Hannah Stowers, Jaidyn Chervenka, and Jacob Chervenka.
Visitation will be Friday, September 30 from 5-7pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Memorial donations can be made to Ocker Brethren Youth Fellowship PO Box 806 Rogers, TX 76569
Paid Obituary