BELTON — Services for Thelma Mae “Susie” Turnbo Buchanan, 98, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport with the Rev. Billy Johnson officiating.
Mrs. Buchanan died Saturday, July 25, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Dec. 10, 1921, in Youngsport to Andrew Jackson “Jack” and Mary Ada Blair Turnbo. She married Archie Lee Buchanan on Nov. 19, 1938, in Ding Dong. She was a homemaker. She worked at Southwest Elementary School in Belton. She was a member of the Texas Retired Teachers Association and Miller Heights Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 10, 1980; a son, Larry Buchanan in 2012; and a daughter, Sherry Lee Kennedy in 2018.
Survivors include a daughter, LoNelle Belcher of Temple; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.