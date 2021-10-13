Debra K. Blair, 61, of Cameron passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at a Temple hospital. Funeral service will be 11 AM Thursday, October 14th, at Dossman Funeral Home with H.K. Ballard officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery in Belton, TX.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 13th, from 5-7 PM at Dossman Funeral Home.
Debra was born on August 26, 1960, in Big Springs, Texas to George Chipman, Sr., and Evelyn M. (Martin) Chipman. She was raised in Odessa.
Debra was a loving wife, mother, granny, daughter, sister, and friend. She was happiest when her children and grandchildren were near and especially enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and loving on her beloved dogs. She was married to her devoted husband, James B. Blair, Sr., for 16 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Sheila Gower; her granddaughter, Evelyn Chipman; her brothers: Robert Chipman, Raymond Chipman, and Richard Chipman; and her sister, Patricia Dake.
Survivors include her husband, James; son, Larry L Chipman, Sr., and his wife, Ellenie; stepchildren: Deb Bruin and her husband, Ryan, James Blair, Jr., Donelle Blair, and Minnie Pearl Blair; brother George Chipman and his wife, Donna; brother John Lee Chipman and his wife, Virginia; and 5 grandchildren – Larry Chipman, Jr., Brenna Bruin, Dominic Bruin, Marlee Bruin, and Oliver Bruin.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements and flowers can be sent directly to the funeral home.