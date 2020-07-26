BELTON — Services for Jesse L. Aubrey Sr., 61, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Aubrey died Tuesday, July 21, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 11, 1958, in Monroe, La., to Thomas Aubrey and Evelyn Rodgers. He married Jenean Barnes Oct, 21, 1985, in Marshall. He served in the U.S. Army during the Persian Gulf War. He worked for DOL Transportation and was a UIL Basketball Official.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Jesse L. Aubrey Jr. and Rashad D. Aubrey; two daughters, Verakisha R. Aubrey and T’Andra L. Aubrey; five brothers, Willie James Washington, Frankie L. Aubrey and Jonathan Rodgers, all of Portland, Ore., John David Aubrey of Beaumont and Cassanova Aubrey of Houston; a sister, Kay Frances Aubrey of Houston; two stepbrothers, Sidney Thomas of Beaumont and Jonathan Thomas of Baytown; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.