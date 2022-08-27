Anita “Dusty” Ballard
Anita “Dusty” Ballard
On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Anita “Dusty” Ballard, loving wife and first ballot Hall of Fame mother, passed away at the age of 93.
Dusty resonated joy to everyone she met and her laughter was contagious. She was an eternal optimist who believed that good always defeated evil.
Dusty would use ample amounts of love and kindness, sprinkled with empathy and wisdom, as her recipe to encourage those she cared about.
The wellspring for Dusty’s abundant spirit was her intimate and unwavering relationship with her friend and savior, Jesus Christ. She is now at home with Jesus enjoying her favorite meal, turkey and dressing, with her precious granddaughter, Elizabeth Toon.
She will be missed greatly by her wonderful husband of 76 years, Arthur E. “Doc” Ballard, Jr., daughter Patti Toon, son Jim Ballard, son-in-law Larry Toon, daughter-in-law Page Ballard, grandchildren Laura Brooks (husband-Taylor), Justin Toon (wife-Michel), Mary Margaret Browning (husband-Beau), Lauren Ballard, Jake Ballard, Gracie Ballard, and 10 great grandchildren.
A service celebrating Dusty’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Temple located at 102 N. Second St., Temple, TX 76501.
