CAMERON — Terry L.H. Hardwick, 89, of Cameron died Friday, Dec. 20, at a Temple care center.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Marlow Cemetery near Cameron.
Mr. Hardwick was born Sept. 29, 1930, in Thrall to Terry A. and Edna McDonald Hardwick. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Ora Lee Matthews on May 13, 1951. He was owner and operator of Hardwick Pest Control. He also worked for a compress warehouse.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2017.
Survivors include two sons, Terry Lee Hardwick of Temple and Dennis Hardwick of Belton; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.