Juanita “Janie” Reyna, age 100, of Temple died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Her memorial service will be this Saturday, April 30, 2022, a Rosary will begin at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Interment after mass at Hillcrest Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Thomas Reyna, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and 4 sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 38 years, Thomas, Mom-Sophie, Daughter-Janie, sister-Tina, & Brother -Lee. Janie enjoyed spending time with family, friends, dancing, playing bingo, going to the casinos, sewing and traveling. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Altar Society Fund or VFW Bell Post 1820.
Paid Obituary