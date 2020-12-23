BELTON — Services for Alice Faye Lockett, 75, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Monday at Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen with the Rev. Winfred Tyler officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She died Sunday, Dec. 20, at her residence.
She was born May 15, 1945, in Temple to Lola and Willie Walker. She was a nurse.
Survivors include a son, Rayford Lockett of Harker Heights; a daughter, Cynthia Lockett of Killeen; five brothers, Willie Marvin Jr. and Elijah Walker, both of Brenham, James Walker of Lawton, Okla., Earnest C. Walker of Temple and Eddie J. Walker of Killeen; two sisters, Lorine Washington and Willie Mae Tinsley, both of Killeen; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.