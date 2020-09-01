GROVES — Services for Carolyn Sue Vickers Patin, 85, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.
Mrs. Patin died Tuesday, Aug. 25, in Belton.
She was born Aug. 24, 1935. She received a degree from Lamar University. She was a teacher at Sam Houston Elementary in Port Arthur ISD. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Belton and PEO Chapter AT in Port Arthur and Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Patin.
Survivors include two sons, David Patin of Kingwood and Kenneth Patin of Belton; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Choir Fund of First Methodist Church in Belton.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.