Services for Larry Eugene Patschke, 74, of Temple are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Temple with the Rev. Ben Ehlers officiating.
Burial will be Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Patschke died Tuesday, May 9, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Oct. 4, 1948, in Gorman to Robert and Pauline Schuman Patschke. He married Nelda Hilliard on Oct. 7, 1967, in Temple. He worked for Bell Bolt and Supply/Frontier Bolt for more than 35 years. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2015.
Survivors include two sons, Doug Patschke and Darren Patschke.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at visitors at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.