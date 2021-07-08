Robert Lee Tracey
Robert Lee Tracey, 81, of Belton, TX, passed away at home in his easy-chair on Saturday June 19, 2021. He now rests peacefully in the arms of his Savior waiting His return. Mr. Tracey was born in Pittsburgh, PA, July 10, 1939, the son of Franklin Alexander Tracey and Elizabeth Virginia (Colbert) Tracey and was the last of their 10 children: Virginia (McKissick), Frank, Margaret (Nelson), Ethel (Rupert), Howard, Ruth (Palermo), Wilma (Kunkel), Evelyn (Jewell) and George.
Robert served in the United States Air Force for 21 years. His meritorious service included flying reconnaissance missions as radar operator in an RC121 with the 551st Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Wing out of Otis AFB, Massachusetts. The RC121’s (“Connies”) were the predecessor to the Boeing 707 and 767 AWACS used for long-range defense surveillance. In tribute to the dedication and bravery of this specialized team, Secretary of the USAF, Dr. James G. Roche wrote “Thank you for your service as pivotal guardians of our nation during the height of the Cold War. The air defense barrier provided by your amazing ‘Connie’ aircraft was a pioneering venture that is now hailed as the first form of Homeland Security.” Mr. Tracey was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired in 1977 as Master Sergeant with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado Springs, CO. After serving our country, Mr. Tracey served with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in CO. He then worked as Commercial Care Manager at ServiceMaster, retiring a second time after 20 years of service.
He is survived by his wife Sandra (Fairley) Tracey, whom he married September 24, 1983 in Colorado Springs, CO; and his children: Brenda Tracey of WA, Bonnie Tracey of CA, Bennett (Sandra) Tracey of CO, William Tracey of CO, and Joel (Michelle) King of ID. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Cynthia, Michael, Cassidy, Katherine, Angelica, Glorianna, Sharon, Amanda, Jon, Jared, Violet, Patrick, Samantha, Haley, Jacob and Kaiden; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews scattered across PA, NY, KY, TN, WV, SC, and CA.
He was preceded in death by his son Michael King, grandson Christopher Tracey, and great grandson Solomon Zook. Services are planned for a later date at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO.
Paid Obituary