Services for Kenneth Allen Woodward Jr., 76, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Larry Granfor officiating.
Mr. Woodward died Tuesday, March 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 16, 1945, in Dallas to Kenneth Sr. and Mittie Christine Coker Woodward. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He married Rose Lee Goebel in 1962 in Louisville, Ky. He was a Mason. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, the DAV and Heights Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Kenny Woodward III of Troy; a daughter, Karen Reid of North Carolina; a brother, Jesse Woodward of Kentucky; two sisters, Marlene Harrison and Jeanette Woodward, both of Kentucky; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.