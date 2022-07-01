Services for Bert Walters Jr., 97, of Temple will be held in private at a later date.
Mr. Walters died Wednesday, June 29, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 7, 1924, in Ohio to Bert Sr. and Pearl Walters. He served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and also was a World War II veteran. He married Ella Marie Jones in 1961 in Dayton, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Ernest Walters.
Survivors include two sons, Bert Walters and Gary Walters; a stepdaughter, Ethel Puckett; two stepsons, Ralph Bowermaster and Robert Bowermaster; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.