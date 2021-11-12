CALIFORNIA — Services for James A. Petuch, 72, of San Diego and formerly of Temple will be held at a later date in private.
The body was cremated.
Mr. Petuch died Thursday, Oct. 28, at a nursing home in San Diego.
He was born Aug. 28, 1949, to Frank and Evelyn Petuch. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a Vietnam veteran and resided in San Diego.
Survivors include a son, Jacob Petuch of California; four sisters, Patricia Holland of Bay City, Cynthia Gallmon of Houston, Phyllis Hobbs of Temple and Debra Mock of Frisco; and two grandchildren.
Clairemont Mortuary of California is in charge of arrangements.