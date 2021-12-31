BELTON — Services for Patsy Jo Alexander Ferguson, 91, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop with Wendell Stanley officiating.
Mrs. Ferguson died Thursday, Dec. 30, in Belton.
She was born Nov. 30, 1930, to Joe Don and Ruby Pearl Alexander in Wichita Falls. She grew up in McLean, where she graduated from high school. She married William Kenneth “Bill” Ferguson on July 12, 1947. They lived in McLean until moving to Baytown, where they lived for many years. They later moved to Bastrop.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Ken Ferguson; a daughter, Connie Stanley; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, or to any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.