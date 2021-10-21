BELTON — Services for Calvin J. Beard, 64, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Kenneth Beard and Carl Guthrie officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Beard died Monday, Oct. 18, at a Temple care center.
He was born Feb. 17, 1957, in Lafayette, La., to Steve and Louise Boudreaux Beard.
Survivors include four brothers, Kenneth Beard, Daniel Beard, Adam Beard and Harold Beard; and two sisters, Elizabeth Gauthier and Wanda Beard.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.