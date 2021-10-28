Michaell LeRoy Hooter
The honor of your presence is requested at the Celebration of Life for Michaell LeRoy Hooter Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:00pm, at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 102 E. 4th St, Cameron, TX 76520.
Micahell LeRoy Hooter, 41 of Cameron, Texas, moved to Heaven Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas.
He was born October 7, 1980 to Carolyn Ann (Hooter) Zanders and Charles Edward Hooter in Temple, Texas.
He lived in Bell County for 41 years and worked for ACDI, Al, Clawson Disposal, Inc, driving the Recycle Garbage route for 7 years.
He was married to Lauri Patricia Hooter on January 1, 2011.
He is survived by his wife Lauri Patricia Hooter. Daughter Kayleigh Daun Hooter, Bonus Daughter Zoe Tamara Marie Anderson, Son Michaell LeRoy Hooter Jr., Great Grandfather Mike Harvey Parker, Sister Linda Diane Goodwin & Brother-in-Love David Paul Goodwin, Niece Isabelle Therese Teague & Boyfriend Brandon Lamm and Nephew Matthew Charles Teague, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: His Father Charles Edward Hooter, Grandparents Boatner LeRoy Hooter, Eunice Cecilia Hooter, Billie Louise Cotton, Bill Presley, Fannie Parker, Beverly Sue Parker, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Paid Obituary