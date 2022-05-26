Services for Connie Shadrick, 74, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Bethel Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Shadrick died Wednesday, May 18.
She was born Sept. 24, 1947, in Whitwell, Tenn., to Harls and Virginia Kilgore McHone. She married Dennie Shadrick in 1966. She worked at Precious Memories Florist.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Magen Gottschalk and Theresa Chang; a brother, Allen McHone; four sisters, Jannie Morrison, Kay Perkins, Norma Towe and Rita Condra; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.