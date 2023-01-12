Emma Mendoza
Emma Mendoza, age 75 of Temple, passed from this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Weslaco, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Emma was born on January 16, 1947, to Epifania Torres Mendoza and Manuel Mendoza Carrizales in the small town of Mier y Noriega Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She was the first born out of 8 siblings and was the first person in her family to come to the United States to find the American dream. Emma was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple since 1980. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, taking care of her plants, drawing, coloring, birds, shopping, and was always helping others in her community. She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her.
Emma is preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved son, Arnoldo Mendoza.
Those left to honor and cherish her memories are her loving husband of 58 years, Abelardo Mendoza Sr.; daughter, Dora Dominguez and husband, Raul; daughter, Dianira Bourgeois and husband, David; son, Abelardo “Abel” Mendoza, Jr. and wife, Celia; son, Gildardo Mendoza; daughter, Nora Mendoza Silva and husband, Agustin; 15 grandchildren, Alyssa Mendoza, Monica D. Schlicht, Raul Dominguez Jr., Mireya D. Stone, Matthew Bourgeois, Brandon Bourgeois, Israel Torres, Emma Mendoza, Gabriela Mendoza, Yvette Mendoza, Isabel Mendoza, Ailene Mendoza, Madeline Silva, Agustin Silva III, and Angelina Silva; 9 great grandchildren, Rowan Schlicht, Emery Schlicht, Malaki Pedroza, Nalani Martin, Santiago Berumen, Liana Peric, Gavin Dominguez, Sabrina Dominguez, and Sienna Stone; brothers, Honorio Mendoza, Jose Manuel Mendoza, and Homero Mendoza; and sisters, Juana Rivera, Flora Torres, Susana Mendoza Gonzalez, and Macrina Mendoza.
The family would like to thank everyone who visited & donated food and flowers during this difficult time.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a rosary recited at 6 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
