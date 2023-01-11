Pauline “Polly” Greener Whitlow
Pauline “Polly” Greener Whitlow, age 83, of Temple passed from this life during the late-night hours of Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at Cornerstone Gardens. She was born on the 23rd day of October 1939 in Westphalia to parents George J and Olivia (Hoelscher) Greener.
Polly graduated from Lott High School. She was a bookkeeper for Career Girl. She married the love of her life Edward Whitlow September 23rd, 1967, in La Porte, TX. Polly will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
Polly leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Edward Whitlow of Temple, brother Henry Greener of New York, sisters Marie Campbell of Temple and Claralee Gausemeier of Westphalia.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Temple Animal Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Elder Ben Mauldin II officiating. The family will be accepting visitors one hour prior to the service.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.