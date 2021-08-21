ROCKDALE — Services for Riadh “Bob” Baban, 85, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Monday in the Minerva Cemetery in the Minerva Community with Bruce Mercer officiating.
Mr. Baban died Wednesday, Aug. 18, at a Cameron nursing home.
He was born July 1, 1936, in Iraq to M. Ali and Suaad Misbah Baban. He received a master’s degree in pharmacology. He worked as a pharmacist most of his life. He resided in California and Round Rock before moving to Rockdale.
He was preceded in death by a son, Waleed Riadh Baban on Jan. 22, 2019.
Survivors include two sons, Nathan Baban and Adil Baban, both of Rockdale; two daughters, Zena Caldwell of Rockdale and Rana Baban of Round Rock; a sister, Imaan Baban of Jordan; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.