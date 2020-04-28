BELTON — Services for Jerry W. Wallace, 76, of Euless are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Wallace died Monday, April 27, at a Bedford hospital.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 5:47 pm
