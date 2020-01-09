DENISON — No services are scheduled at this time for Tanesa LeeAnn Rezendes, 44, of Denison and formerly of Temple.
The body was cremated.
Ms. Rezendes died Friday, Jan. 3, in Denison.
She was born April 28, 1975, in Ventura, Calif. She was adopted. She was an organ donor. She worked at Ratibor Grill and Wes’s Burger Shack when she lived in Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, GraceAnn Rezendes of Gatesville; two brothers, Justin in California and Carson in Waco; a sister, Whitney in Colorado; her parents, Elizabeth Swift, Joseph and Sue Rezendes of Colorado, and Smith and Michelle Jordan of California; and her grandmother, Ann Rezendes in Colorado.
Fisher Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.