BELTON — Services for Augustina Villanueva, 78, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Christopher Stephens officiating.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 11, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 28, 1941, to Santiago and Refugia Martinez Vargas in Robstown. She married Natividad Villanueva in 1961. He preceded her in death in 2015.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Able Villanueva.
Survivors include four sons, Natividad Jr. Villanueva, Rosendo Villanueva, Maugro Villanueva and Natividad III Villanueva; a daughter, Esmeralda Sustaita; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.