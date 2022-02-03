Services for Roby “R.J.” Lee Barber Jr., 64, of Beaumont will be 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Grace Baptist Church in Huntsville.
Mr. Barber died Friday, Jan. 21, in Beaumont.
He was born Aug. 1, 1957, in Fort Worth to Roby Lee Sr. and Dorothy Barber. He was a Christian.
Survivors include a daughter, Robin Barber-Laney of Fort Worth; and four sisters, Jacqueline Barber-Scott and Shannon Thomas-Hunter, both of Temple, Casandra Barber of Arlington, and Vicki Wiley of Dallas.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.