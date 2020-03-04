BELTON — Services for Sue Nell Pritchett French, 75, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. French died Thursday, Feb. 27, at a local nursing facility.
Sue was born Oct. 1, 1944, in Glimer to Artice and Melba Pritchett. She graduated from Gilmer High School in 1963; and from Titus County Memorial Hospital School of Vocational Nursing in Mount Pleasant. She worked as an LVN and nurse’s aide.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Shannon Neal Fink of Malakoff; a daughter, Charlene Denise Perez of Troy; a son, Patrick Richard Fink of Temple; a sister, Pricilla Williams of Holland; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.