Alma Juanita “Nita” Slocombe, 83, of Moffat died Saturday, March 28, at her residence.
Services will be at a later date.
Mrs. Slocombe was born June 21, 1936, in Madisonville to Joseph Columbus and Alma Annie McGinty Morgan. She married Donald Keith Slocombe on July 23, 1955, in Madisonville. She was a real estate agent and established Sunburst Realty in Austin. She was a member of the Heidelberg Officers Wives Club, the Austin Board of Realtors, the Temple Board of Realtors and First Baptist Church Moffat.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Wooton; and a son, Donald Bruce Slocombe.
Survivors include her husband of Moffat; two sons, Douglas M. Slocombe of Cedar Creek and David R. Slocombe of Leander; a daughter, Leana McEachern of Frisco; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Gentle Transitions Hospice of First Baptist Church Moffat.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church Moffat.