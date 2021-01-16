BELTON — Services for Roy Long, 86, of Heidenheimer will be 11 a.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Jeremy Franks and Mike Chance officiating.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery near Little River-Academy.
Mr. Long died Monday, Jan. 11, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 17, 1934, in McLeod to Alma Augusta and Solomon Elias Long. He served in the National Guard in Atlanta, Texas. He married Barbara Ann Treadway on June 5, 1953. He served as a director and president for the Texas Rental Association. He was a member of Plymouth Park Baptist Church in Irving and Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three daughters, Judy Pullen and Doris Stevenson, both of Little River-Academy, and Teresa Parsons-Holliman of Temple; a son, David Long Sr. of Heidenheimer; a brother, Norwood Long; two sisters, Ellen Chance and Sue Burr; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church of Temple; or Fellowship Baptist Church of Morgan’s Point Resort.