BELTON — Services for Brenda Elaine Wooley, 65, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
She died Friday, March 26, at a local hospital.
She was born March 5, 1956, in Temple to N.S. and Laura Lee Snow. She was a certified nurse assistant.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wooley.
Survivors include her husband, David Davis; three sons, Tim Wooley, Darin Drummond and Brent Wooley; two daughters, Brandy Shafer and Amanda Botkin; a sister, Nancy Carlton; 21 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.