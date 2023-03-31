Jerry Wayne Crumm
Jerry Wayne Crumm, age 66 of Belton, passed from this life Thursday, March 23, 2023 at home. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Jerry was born on July 14, 1956, to Joe Marion and Theresa Regina (Stowell) Crumm in Silver City, New Mexico. He graduated from Cobre High School and served in the United States Navy for 4 years as a Seabees Diesel Mechanic. He married Joyce Aline Taylor on May 24, 1997. Jerry worked for ER Carpenter in Temple. Jerry grew up loving being outdoors, rock climbing, hunting, and driving fast! He was a top-notch diesel mechanic and took pride in his collection of Snap-On tools. He was a loving husband, and loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Even though he had a history of medical heart problems, he never complained and was always happy and cheerful. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Regina; and his brother, James Norman “Jimmy” Crum.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his loving wife of 25 years, Joyce Aline (Taylor) Crumm; brothers, David R. Crumm, Daniel G. Crumm, and Paul D. Crumm; sisters, Regina M. Griffin, and Annie Duggins; son, James Clark; daughter, Tina Clark; 4 grandchildren, Autumn, Austin, Simon, and Payton; 3 great grandchildren, Ayalla, Roxes, and Charlotte.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, March 31, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
