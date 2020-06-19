BELTON — Services for Richard Ives Spence, 73, of Belton will be at a later date.
Mr. Spence died Monday, June 15, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 24, 1947, to Carl Francis and Hilda Venice Ives Spence. He married Regina Bisgood on Oct. 10, 1980, in Little Rock, Ark. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by a son, Brent Spence.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Kyah Bevers of Belton; a brother, Charles Spence of Malvern, Ark.; two sisters, Carla Greenhalgh of Lincoln, Neb., and Rebecca Spence of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; and five grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.