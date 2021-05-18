Carol Ann Meredith
Carol Ann Meredith, 78, of Katy, died Friday, May 14, 2021, in a Houston hospital. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Rev. Don Fulton will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Meredith was born June 3, 1942 in Rosebud to Willis and Elmer Moseley Reese. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1959. She married Duane Meredith on January 12, 1963. She was a member of Academy SPJST Lodge # 147.
She was preceded in death by her step father, William Sammon, sister, Dorothy Halunka, and brother, Willis Reese.
She is survived by her husband, Duane Meredith of Katy, one son, Larry Meredith and Aracely of San Antonio, one daughter, Cheryl Gray and husband Bryan of New Waverly, two brothers, Tommy Sammon and Willard Sammon both of Marlin, and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary