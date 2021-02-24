Services for Raymond Taylor, 64, of Temple will be noon Saturday in Bartlett City Cemetery with the Rev. Willie Collins officiating.
Mr. Taylor died Friday, Feb. 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 4, 1956, in Bartlett to Raymond Duncan and Delores Taylor. He graduated from Bartlett High School. He attended Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Bartlett. He worked for the city of Bartlett.
Survivors include three sons, Tyrone L. Collins and Corey Davis, both of Temple and, Bernard R. Johnson of Copperas Cove; two daughters, Kesha R. Rahmings of Temple and Latasha Rodriquez-Leight of Copperas Cove; two brothers, Christopher Taylor and Patrick L. Taylor, both of Temple; four sisters, Linda Crathers of Belton, Demetrice Taylor and Debra Taylor-Johnson, both of Temple, and Karon Vasquez of El Paso; 21 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Branford Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Willie Tinsley
Services for Willie Mae “Mae Baby” Walker Tinsley, 64, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen with the Rev. Winfred Tyler officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Tinsley died Monday, Feb. 15, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 3, 1956, to Willie Marvin Walker Sr. and Lola Maxwell Walker Watkins in Temple. She was a former member of Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple and was a current member of Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. She attended Temple High School and later graduated from Killeen High School. She attended Central Texas College and Texas A&M University. She worked for Darnell Army Community Hospital and for Fort Hood, retiring after 38 years.
Survivors include two sons, Paul Charles Tinsley Jr. and Eric Brannon Tinsley, both of Killeen; five brothers, Willie Walker and Elijah Walker, both of Brenham, James Walker of Lawton, Okla., Ernest Walker of Temple and Eddie Joe Walker of Killeen; a sister, Lorine Washington of Killeen; and four grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.