SALADO — Services for Wayne Cimafranca Miller, 42, will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Stephen Church Salado with the Rev. Jude officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Miller died March 21 at his residence.
He was born June 23, 1979, in Killeen. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Ellison High School in Killeen. He attended the University of Texas in Austin. He worked for Krav Maga Worldwide in Los Angeles.
Survivors include his mother, Nita Handorf of Salado; a brother; and a sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wayne C. Miller Foundation c/o Horizon Bank SSB, 815 Stagecoach Road, Salado, TX 76571.
A rosary will be recited 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.