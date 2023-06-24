Services for Penny Charmaine Hersha, 74, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Hersha died Sunday, June 4, at her residence.
She was born April 14, 1949, in Granger to Wallace and Hazel Ward Smith. She graduated from Temple High School in 1967. She attended Lubbock Christian College. She spent 30 years in the Houston area until moving to Temple, where she lived for the past 18 years. She worked in home health care, and was a foster parent. She was a member of the Celebration Singers of the First Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her three husbands, Johnny Kelsey, Jerry Schmidlin and Thomas Hersha; and by a son, Brian Schmidlin.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.