Services for Barbara Ann Hejl, 81, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Hejl died Wednesday, March 3, at a local hospital.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral hom
Updated: March 5, 2021 @ 4:09 pm
