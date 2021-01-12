Services for Samuel Lynn Rowe, 62, of Nolanville will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary in Temple.
Mr. Rowe died Dec. 10, 2020, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 15, 1958, in Dallas to Sherry Rowe and Myra Saylors. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Ann of Nolanville; three children, Hope Armstrong of Bruceville-Eddy, and Rebekah Wyant and Robert Rowe, both of Nolanville; a brother of Colorado; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.