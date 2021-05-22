ROCKDALE — Services for George Harry “Toke” Young Jr., 93, will be 3 p.m. today at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rockdale with Gregory Nichols officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Young died Wednesday, May 19, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 12, 1927, in Milam County to George Harry Sr. and Alta Lee Guess Young. He graduated from Sharp High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Alice Geneva Kornegay on Feb. 15, 1948, in Houston. He worked for Milam County and the Southern Pacific Railroad. He was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church and the Rockdale Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include a son, Steve Young of Tracy; a daughter, Judy Brown of Dime Box; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 168, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. today at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.