CAMERON — Services for Anselmo Sandate Perez, 66, of Wheelock will be 11 a.m. today at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with Johnny Rangel officiating.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Perez died Monday, May 17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 21, 1955, in Mexico to Antonio Sandate and Rejina Perez. He was a worked in the agricultural industry. He was a Catholic.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Rodriguez of Wheelock; a son, Rosalio Sandate of West Palm Beach, Fla; four stepsons, Joe Fuentes, George Fuentes and Jacob Fuentes, all of Cameron, and Israel Rangel of Venus; three sisters, Hilaria Sandate, Roberta Sandate and Ignacia Sandate, all of Mexico; and six step-grandchildren.