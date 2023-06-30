Services for Virginia Kay Whitis Obards Harris, 74, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Mrs. Harris died Wednesday, June 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Belton to James A. and Mary K. Martens Whitis. She attended schools in Nolanville and Belton and graduated from Belton High School in 1967. She also attended Temple Junior College. She retired in 2005 as a financial systems analyst at Fort Cavazos.
Survivors include two daughters, Katherine Pruett and Kristina Cehand, both of Belton; six siblings, Linda Ashley of Moody, Harold Whitis of San Antonio, and Barbara Whitis, Ronnie Whitis, Larry Whitis and James Whitis, all of Belton; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.