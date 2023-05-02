Services for Doyle “Pa” McAdams, 91, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Friday at Ocker Brethren Church with Scott Parton officiating.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mr. McAdams died Monday, May 1, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 6, 1932, in Gatesville to parents Albert Alvin and Eunice Medlin McAdams. He graduated from Temple High School in 1950. He attended Ocker Brethren Church. He worked for the Santa Fe Railway for 43 years until his retirement. He served in the Air Force. He married Leona on June 24, 1956, in Dot.
Survivors include his wife of Little River-Academy; four daughters, Donna Kelley of Troy, Karen Boomershine of Little River-Academy, Sandy Moyer of Oenaville and Tina Adams of Rogers; a son, Ronald McAdams of Lubbock’ eight grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple.