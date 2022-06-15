Genevieve Emilie “Gennie” Bartek
Genevieve Emilie “Gennie” Bartek, age 77, of Temple, Texas passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at a local hospital. She was born on October 18, 1944 in Bell County Texas the daughter of Wilbert and Mildred Bruggman.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 5:00pm – 6:00pm with the Rosary taking place at 6:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 2:00pm at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple followed by a burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cyclone.
Gennie was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple where she was a former CCD teacher, she worked for Drews Construction, and was the co-owner of Bartek Paint and Decorating with her husband Bernard.
She is survived by her children, Craig Bartek and wife Kelley of Cypress, TX and Dana Roach and husband David of Belton, TX, grandchildren Jenna Hatfield and wife Haley of Temple, TX, Kayla Roach of Belton, TX, Brett Bartek of Cypress, TX, and Kendall Bartek of Cypress and a great-grandson Derrick Davis of Temple. She is also survived by her brothers Danny Bruggman and wife Jane of Cyclone, TX and Donald Bruggman and wife Pat of Holland, TX and sisters Bernadine Ray and husband Butch of Cyclone, TX and Cynthia Moeller and husband Charles of Westphalia, TX.
Gennie was preceded in death by her husband Bernard, a daughter Teresa Bartek, parents Willbert and Mildred Bruggman, and a brother Darwin Bruggman.
In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) would be appreciated.
