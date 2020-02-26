Debra Kaye Veal
Debra Veal, 62, entered her Heavenly Kingdom on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Temple, Texas. She was born Debra Kaye Travier to Robert & Edna Travier on Sunday, February 24, 1957, the 3rd of their 6 children. Debra attended and graduated from Rich Central High School in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
Debra was commonly known to her family and close friends as Kaye, Mom, Grandma, and Aunt Kaye. Debra was a dedicated employee of the United States Postal Service from which she retired in 2001. Debra moved to Temple Texas in 2011 to be near family and to escape the cold Michigan winters.
Debra was strong in her faith and immediately began attending St. James United Methodist Church, joining their church to continue her faith journey. She became active in church activities becoming a communion steward, vice chair of the food ministry, member of the adult Sunday school class, a member of Monday morning bible study, on the prayer team, enjoyed and attended the 31 days of prayer every January, also attended services at Kell’s Branch United Methodist Church in Whitehall Texas to support Pastor Daniels.
Working with and teaching the younger children in the family was a joy for her as childhood development was her area of study. She loved to sew and was the family seamstress as well as building a reputation as an expert peanut brittle maker.
Debra married Anthony Veal on April 17, 1975 and gave birth to 5 children.
Debra was preceded in death by both her parents, Robert and Edna and leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Anthony Veal (Enrika) of Indiana, Angela Veal of Indianapolis, Andre Veal of Indianapolis, and Ira Veal and Kristen Veal of Temple; her sister, Shirley Brown of Temple; her brothers, Robert Travier, Dennis Travier, Douglas Travier, and James Travier all of Temple; her co-resident & granddaughter, Kaitlin Veal; 12 grandchildren; Aubrey Jones her significant other for many years, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.
The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the Baylor Scott & White employees of the 2nd and 4th floors for lovingly caring for Debra, as well as her family, and to Standards Hospice for their never-ending care and support to Debra and her family.
No services are planned.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
May send condolences at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary