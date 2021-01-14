Service for James Douglas “Torchie” Anderson, 70, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.
Burial will be 9 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Anderson died Sunday, Jan 10.
He was born March 19, 1950, to Walter and Drucilla Bostick Anderson. He graduated from Austin High School, and attended Texas Southern University. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as an insurance and real estate agent. He attended Life with Christ Church.
Survivors include a son, Elijah Anderson; a daughter, Mariah Michelle McKee; a brother, Walter Eugene Anderson; seven sisters, Marian Russell, Claudia Ford, Barbara McMurray, Karen Riley, Priscilla Conner, Aquilla Anderson and Yolanda Anderson; and a grandchild.
Viewing and visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.