Bernita J.
Solomon
Bernita J. Solomon, 86 of Belton, Texas passed from this earth Friday October 15, 2021, surrounded by loved ones at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas. Bernita was born April 22, 1935, in Polk, Nebraska. Bernita married the love of her life Lloyd Solomon on February 9, 1967, in South Dakota.
Bernita and Lloyd moved to Killeen, where they raised their family before moving to Belton. Bernita worked as a waitress and managed several restaurants over the years including Pizza Hut, The Great Southwest in Belton and she retired from The Bluebonnet Café in Temple. She loved spending time with her family and going to Bingo. She was a lifetime member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the VFW Post 4008 in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sisters, and brother, as well as one grandson. She is survived by her children Pat (Marsha) Ostrander of Kansas; Mike (Jody) Erickson of Belton; Bradley Erickson of Belton; Linda (Terry) Decker of Fairmont, MN; Dennis Solomon of Omaha, NE; Chris Solomon of Austin; Cindy Solomon of Rockdale; Teresa (Charles) Zachary of Rockdale. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed, never forgotten.
Funeral services will be held graveside at Killeen Memorial Park on Friday October 22, 2021, at 10 AM.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary